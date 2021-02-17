Biotech group Biophytis to recruit more patients for COVID-19 treatment trial

Biotech group Biophytis to recruit more patients for COVID-19 treatment trialReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:46 IST
Biotechnology group Biophytis said it had received regulatory approval in France and Belgium to recruit more patients for a study of Sarconeos as a potential treatment for breathing problems associated with COVID-19.
"We are extremely pleased that Part 2 of the COVA Study has now also been authorized in France and Belgium," Biophytis CEO Stanislas Veillet said in a statement on Wednesday.
