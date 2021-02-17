Uzbekistan to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine, produce Chinese one

Uzbekistan to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine, produce Chinese oneReuters | Tashkent | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:44 IST
Uzbekistan will purchase 1 million doses of the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Asian nation's government said on Wednesday.
The Tashkent government also said it would set up a joint venture for the domestic production of a vaccine developed by China's Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co whose trials were done in Uzbekistan among other countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
