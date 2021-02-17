Left Menu

Pune district records 857 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra's Pune district onWednesday recorded 857 new cases of COVID-19, the highestdaily count in the last few days, taking the overall infectionfigure to 3,94,726, an official said.

Also, six more patients succumbed to the infection,taking the death toll to 9,156, he said.

As per the daily COVID-19 report issued by thedistrict health officer, for the last three to four days, lessthan 650 cases were being reported.

However, 857 cases were reported on Wednesday, hesaid.

As per the report, atotalof8507 samples was testedin the last 24 hours.

In view of the recent spike in cases, districtcollector Rajesh Deshmukh appealed to people to followphysical distancing, mask and hygiene-related norms to containthe coronavirus spread.

Mayor Muralidhar Mohol, who held a meeting over therising COVID-19 cases in the city, said the Pune MunicipalCorporation is prepared to tackle any situation and appealedto citizens to take extra precautions.

''Last week, the positivity rate of COVID-19 was 4.6per cent which has now reached 12.5 per cent. The number ofpeople taking treatment for COVID-19 has also increased,'' hetweeted.

Mohol said on Wednesday Pune city recorded 428 newinfections in the city.

