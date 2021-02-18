Left Menu

Odisha reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, over 5 lakh inoculated so far

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 01:20 IST
Odisha reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, over 5 lakh inoculated so far

Odisha's COVID-19 caseloadon Wednesday went up to 3,36,397 after 75 more people testedpositive for the virus, a health department official said.

The state also registered recovery of 88 patientstaking the total number of cured people to 3,33,788, which is99.22 per cent of the caseload.

The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56per cent while its positivity rate remains at 4.16 per cent,he said.

Meanwhile, 5,03,614 health care workers and frontlineworkers were vaccinated for COVID-19 till 6 pm on Wednesday.

Of the 13,230 targeted beneficiaries, 10,919 receivedjabs on Wednesday which is 82.5 per cent, the official said.

Of the 75 new cases detected in 17 of the state's 30districts, 46 were reported from different quarantine centreswhile 29 are local contact cases.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchangedat 1,912 as no new fatality has been reported since Tuesday,he said.

Besides, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died dueto comorbidities, he said.

Currently, the state has 644 active COVID-19 cases,which is 0.19 per cent of the caseload.

The state has so far conducted over 80.81 lakh sampletests for COVID-19 including 20,229 on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law

Facebook Inc will block news content from being read and shared in its news feed in Australia, drawing a line in the sand against a proposed Australian law that would require it and Alphabet Incs Google to pay the countrys news publishers f...

U.S. calls for fair and transparent legal process for 'Hotel Rwanda hero'

The United States on Wednesday urged the Rwandan government to provide humane treatment and a fair and transparent legal process in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier depicted as a hero in a Hollywood film about Rwandas 1994 genoci...

Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta backs struggling Willian to come good

Criticism of Arsenal midfielder Willian after a few sub-par performances was not unfair but the Brazilian will soon return to top form, his manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday. Willian, 32, arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea last ye...

UPDATE 3-'Ice everywhere' as Texans brave cold, 2.7 million homes lack power

Millions of Texans braved their third day without heat on Wednesday following a punishing winter storm that has killed at least 21 people, as icy conditions threatened to hamstring the countrys second-largest state and the surrounding regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021