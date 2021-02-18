Odisha reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, over 5 lakh inoculated so far

Odisha's COVID-19 caseloadon Wednesday went up to 3,36,397 after 75 more people testedpositive for the virus, a health department official said.

The state also registered recovery of 88 patientstaking the total number of cured people to 3,33,788, which is99.22 per cent of the caseload.

The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56per cent while its positivity rate remains at 4.16 per cent,he said.

Meanwhile, 5,03,614 health care workers and frontlineworkers were vaccinated for COVID-19 till 6 pm on Wednesday.

Of the 13,230 targeted beneficiaries, 10,919 receivedjabs on Wednesday which is 82.5 per cent, the official said.

Of the 75 new cases detected in 17 of the state's 30districts, 46 were reported from different quarantine centreswhile 29 are local contact cases.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchangedat 1,912 as no new fatality has been reported since Tuesday,he said.

Besides, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died dueto comorbidities, he said.

Currently, the state has 644 active COVID-19 cases,which is 0.19 per cent of the caseload.

The state has so far conducted over 80.81 lakh sampletests for COVID-19 including 20,229 on Tuesday.

