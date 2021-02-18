Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could reach Mexico on Saturday - Mexican official

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could reach Mexico on Saturday - Mexican officialReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-02-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 07:45 IST
A first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could reach Mexico as soon as Saturday, Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said on Wednesday.
The Mexican government has agreed to purchase 24 million doses of the vaccine, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
