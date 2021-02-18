Bengal power minister tests positive for COVID-19

West Bengal Power MinisterSobhandeb Chattopadhyay tested positive for COVID-19 onThursday, following which he was advised home isolation, ahealth department official said.

The septuagenarian had been keeping unwell forsometime, he said.

Several Bengal ministers have contracted the virus inthe last six months and subsequently recovered.

