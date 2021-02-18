Left Menu

Bengal power minister tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:44 IST
Bengal power minister tests positive for COVID-19

West Bengal Power MinisterSobhandeb Chattopadhyay tested positive for COVID-19 onThursday, following which he was advised home isolation, ahealth department official said.

The septuagenarian had been keeping unwell forsometime, he said.

Several Bengal ministers have contracted the virus inthe last six months and subsequently recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Double engine govt of Centre, Assam made effort to reduce geographical, cultural gaps: PM Modi

The double-engine government of Centre and Assam has made an effort to reduce the geographical and cultural gaps of this entire region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday while inaugurating multiple development projects in Assam via...

Donald Glover inks overall deal with Amazon Studios

Actor-singer Donald Glover has reportedly signed a massive overall deal with Amazon Studios.Sources told Variety that the Atlanta star is exiting his existing deal with Disney-owned FX for the new pact with Amazon, which is said to be multi...

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID patients

The Czech Republic reported a record number of COVID patients hospitalised in serious condition - 1,227 - on Thursday, as the countrys capacity to care for such cases dwindled. As of Thursday morning, the country had 14 of capacity free in ...

In shock move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia

In a shocking act of retaliation Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news, a milestone in the increasingly frantic jockeying between governments, media and powerful tech companies that one Australian minister called an assau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021