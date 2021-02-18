COVID-19: 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs

The Maharashtra government mayimpose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akolacities of the state's Vidarbha region ''at any moment'' in viewof the COVID-19 situation there, government sources said onThursday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy AjitPawar discussed the issue on Thursday morning and the step islikely to be taken accordingly, according to the sources.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said Thackeray hasconvened a meeting in the afternoon to discuss the situationand what decision is to be taken in connection with thesecities.

Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge inCOVID-19 cases.

The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases onWednesday, the highest one-day count this year.

Among the districts, Amravati reported the highestrise in a day, from 82 cases on Tuesday to 230 cases onWednesday.

The Akola Municipal Corporation, which reported 67cases under its areas on Tuesday, recorded 105 cases onWednesday, an official earlier said.

''The government may impose a stricter lockdown at anymoment in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities. The chiefminister and deputy CM Pawar discussed the issue in themorning,'' a source said.

A (government) doctor was sent to Amravati for takingstock of the situation and he has given a telephonic reportabout the situation there. Accordingly, the decision isexpected, the source said.

Pawar said, ''In the meeting (convened by the CM), wewill discuss what decision is to be taken, whether thedecision will be limited only to the three cities or should wealso consider the rural areas (for imposing stricter curbs).'' The deputy chief minister noted that till January-end,the number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitalsafter recovery was higher, while the number of positivepatients reported in the entire state was less.

''But from February 1, positive cases startedincreasing in different areas (of the state). It is moreevident in the Amravati division,'' Pawar said.

In view of the recent spurt in cases, Chief MinisterThackeray on Tuesday warned that if COVID-19 norms are notfollowed, people should be prepared for a fresh round ofstrict lockdown.

The government last month extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till February 28, even as a lotof restrictions have been eased in the last few months.

The government's guidelines to operationalise 'MissionBegin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise openingwill remain in force till February 28, it had said.

