Left Menu

Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation to rein in COVID-19

It is among the first emergency ordinances - laws that do not require prior parliamentary approval - to be enforced since a national emergency was declared on Jan. 12 to curb the virus spread. COVID-19 infections in Malaysia have raged amongst migrant workers who typically work and live closely, with an outbreak at world's largest glove maker Top Glove Corp becoming the largest cluster in the country in December after over 5,000 workers were infected.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:58 IST
Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation to rein in COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia has gazetted an emergency ordinance compelling employers to provide lodging with sufficient living space and amenities for migrant workers to effectively control the spread of COVID-19, the Human Resources Ministry said on Thursday. It is among the first emergency ordinances - laws that do not require prior parliamentary approval - to be enforced since a national emergency was declared on Jan. 12 to curb the virus spread.

COVID-19 infections in Malaysia have raged amongst migrant workers who typically work and live closely, with an outbreak at world's largest glovemaker Top Glove Corp becoming the largest cluster in the country in December after over 5,000 workers were infected. Minister M. Saravanan said under the emergency ordinance, the minimum housing standards for worker accommodation will now be enforced nationwide and the Labour Department authorized to order owners of accommodations to replace, change or improve workers' lodging.

The department could also instruct them to move workers immediately from accommodation that are crowded and unsuitable for human lodging, at their own cost or face 200,000 ringgit ($49,505) in fines or a three-year jail term, or both. The ministry, in recent investigations at glove makers Top Glove and Brightway Holdings' facilities, found that workers lived in cramped, poorly ventilated and dirty accommodations.

Malaysian companies employ migrant workers primarily from Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia who work largely in the manufacturing and agriculture sectors. The Southeast Asia nation reported on Thursday cumulative COVID-19 cases at nearly 275,000, and total fatalities at 1,030. ($1 = 4.0400 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STORIES Updated reports of IPL Players Auction.Report on Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim.Preview of ISL match between ATK Mohu...

Drama series on Maharani Gayatri Devi in works

The life of Maharani Gayatri Devi is set to be adapted into a drama series from Raazi writer Bhavani Iyer and screenwriter-lyricist Kausar Munir.Backed by IN10 Medias Juggernaut Productions and Mango People Media, the untitled series will d...

Former Olympic athlete Hashimoto chosen as head of Tokyo 2020 organisers

Japanese athlete-turned-politician Seiko Hashimoto has been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, replacing a man who resigned after setting off a furore with sexist remarks. Hashimoto, who competed in seven Summer and...

Jennifer Garner to star in Netflix's 'Family Leave'

American actor Jennifer Garner is teaming up with Netflix again, this time for an upcoming family comedy film titled Family Leave. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film is inspired by New York Times bestselling author Amy Krou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021