Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbs to 3,36,460, over 5 lakh inoculated

Odisha's COVID-19 tallymounted to 3,36,460 on Thursday after 63 people testedpositive for the virus, while one more fatality pushed thedeath toll to 1,913, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 39 were reported from variousquarantine centres and the remaining are local-contactinfections.

''Regret to inform the demise of 50-year-old male Covidpositive patient of Mayurbhanj District...,'' the Health andFamily Welfare Department tweeted.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due tocomorbidities, the official said.

Odisha now has 706 active cases, while 3,33,788patients have recovered from the disease.

The state has so far conducted over 81 lakh sampletests for COVID-19, including 19,374 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 5,03,614 healthcare and frontline workershave received vaccine shots till Wednesday, officials said.

