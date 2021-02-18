Left Menu

Zimbabwe starts COVID-19 vaccinations, vice-president gets first shot

Zimbabwe kicked-off its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Thursday after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China earlier in the week. Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as the country's health minister, was the first to receive the jab, at Harare's Wilkins Hospital. Zimbabwe aims to vaccinate around 60,000 healthcare and other frontline workers in the first round of vaccinations.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:33 IST
Zimbabwe starts COVID-19 vaccinations, vice-president gets first shot

Zimbabwe kicked-off its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Thursday after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China earlier in the week. Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as the country's health minister, was the first to receive the jab, at Harare's Wilkins Hospital.

Zimbabwe aims to vaccinate around 60,000 healthcare and other frontline workers in the first round of vaccinations. The elderly and those with chronic conditions will follow. The southern African country has so far reported more than 35,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,400 deaths.

Chiwenga told Parliament on Tuesday that Zimbabwe's vaccination programme, which is free of charge, was targeting at least 10 million people, roughly 60% of the population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Be ready to sacrifice your standing crop: Tikait to farmers

Asserting that they wont return home till the farm laws are repealed, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said farmers should be ready to sacrifice their standing crop for it.Tikait said the government should not be under...

Odisha: Bride elopes with boyfriend, groom marries minor sister

A bride elopedwith her boyfriend leaving the groom waiting in OdishasKalahandi district, following which her 15-year-old youngersister was married off with the man.The police rescued the girl from her in-laws house aschild marriage is prohi...

Maha budget likely to be presented on March 8

The Maharashtra government islikely to present the state budget on March 8, officials saidon Thursday.The budget session of the state legislature isscheduled to commence in Mumbai from March 1, they said.The government is prepared to hold t...

MIT ID Innovation launches online certificate courses

Pune Maharashtra India, February 18 ANINewsVoir Innovation is the art of visualising and designing completely unique products and services or redesigning the existing and giving them a reality. It is an Innovation-first mindset approach tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021