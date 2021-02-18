More than 5 mln Turks received COVID-19 vaccination -health ministry
Turkey has vaccinated more than 5 million people with the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd as part of a campaign launched one month ago, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon more than 5.2 million people had received at least one dose of the vaccine, data showed.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:10 IST
Turkey has vaccinated more than 5 million people with the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd as part of a campaign launched one month ago, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday. Ankara launched the vaccinations on Jan 14, starting with health workers and the elderly. By Thursday afternoon more than 5.2 million people had received at least one dose of the vaccine, data showed. Around 900,000 of them, including senior government officials, had received a second dose.
Turkey plans to vaccinate teachers later this month ahead of a nationwide re-opening of schools on March 1. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will begin a gradual return to normal life in March on a province-by-province basis. Turkey has reported more than 2.6 million infections and some 27,000 deaths from COVID-19 since March, and in December imposed weekend lockdowns, nightly curfews and other curbs in the face of rising cases.
Despite rapid vaccinations, daily infections have hovered between 6,000 and 8,000, causing concern.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- China
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd
- Ankara
- Turkey
- Health Ministry
ALSO READ
China reports 25 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 30 a day earlier
China sees daily new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest in more than a month
WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits Wuhan virus lab
US Intel agency warns of threats from China collecting Americans' health data
China looks to Winter Olympics as chance for rare soft power win amid COVID, rights concerns