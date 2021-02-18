83 fresh COVID-19 cases take Haryana's tally to 2,69,405

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana mounted to 2,69,405 on Thursday with 83 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 3,042 as one more person succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin said.

Among other districts, Gurgaon reported 18 fresh cases and Karnal 13, it said.

The latest fatality was reported from Panchkula district, according to the bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 814. So far, 2,65,549 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 98.57 per cent, the bulletin said.

