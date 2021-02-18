Left Menu

83 fresh COVID-19 cases take Haryana's tally to 2,69,405

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:09 IST
83 fresh COVID-19 cases take Haryana's tally to 2,69,405
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana mounted to 2,69,405 on Thursday with 83 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 3,042 as one more person succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin said.

Among other districts, Gurgaon reported 18 fresh cases and Karnal 13, it said.

The latest fatality was reported from Panchkula district, according to the bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 814. So far, 2,65,549 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 98.57 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2145 hours EXPECTED STORIES List of sold and unsold players after the IPL players auction. Report on Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim.Report of I-L...

Militant arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces on Thursday arrested a militant from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said.They identified the arrested militant as Wilayat Khan, a resident of Wampora area of the district.Security forces launched a cor...

Have power to relax sports code provisions for granting recognition to NSFs: Centre to HC

The Centre on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it has the executive powers to relax the provisions of the Sports Code, with regard to grant of recognition to national sports federations NSFs in light of the needs and dynamic circumst...

Cong targets UP govt over death of 2 teenage girls in Unnao

The Congress on Thursday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women safety after two teenage girls were found dead in a field in Unnao, and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Congress leader Rahul Gand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021