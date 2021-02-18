COVID: 10 more deaths, 278 new cases in Punjab

Covid-19 claimed ten more lives and infected 278 more people in the last 24 hours in Punjab, taking the pandemic death toll in the state on Thursday to 5,732 and total caseload to 1,77,376.

There are 2,642 active Covid-19 cases in the state, as of now, a medical bulletin said.

Jalandhar reported 44 cases, Patiala 33 and Mohali 27, among fresh cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 169 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,69,002, the bulletin said.

Eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 70 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 47,94,887 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)