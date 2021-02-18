COVID-19: Rajasthan to hold mop-up vaccination round on Feb 19

A mop-up vaccination round will be conducted in Rajasthan on Friday for health and frontline workers who have not been inoculated against COVID-19 so far.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said health and frontline workers can visit any of the session sites and get vaccinated in the special round.

He informed that the arrangement has been made for such health and frontline workers who could not take the first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on the scheduled session site.

The minister said about 71 per cent of the target set under the COVID-19 vaccination in the state has been achieved. Till Wednesday, the first dose of vaccine has been given to 7,44,632 beneficiaries and the second one to 15,334.

