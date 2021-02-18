COVID vaccination: Over 24K beneficiaries receive shots; turnout 80 pc in Delhi

Coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to over 24,000 beneficiaries in Delhi on Thursday, including 3,537 people who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace with a marked improved turnout of 80 per cent, according to data shared by officials.

On Wednesday, 15,337 people were vaccinated, out of whom 1,072 were those who had got their second dose.

On Thursday, the number of total beneficiaries who got vaccinated rose to 24,417, with an overall turnout of about 80 per cent spread across 302 vaccination centres, according to official data.

Out of these, 3,537 were those who got their second dose on Thursday, officials said.

The vaccination drive, that started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 2,191 healthcare workers who had received their first shots four weeks ago, had got their second dose.

''Thirteen minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported,'' the official said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

As per doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

On Saturday, a total of 13,768 beneficiaries received vaccine shots and administering of the second dose to healthcare workers who had received the first jab 28 days ago also began.

On the second scheduled day after the roll-out of the exercise on January 16, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported on the opening day of the vaccination drive. The count on the third scheduled day was much higher at 4,936 (48 per cent).

No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February, while 134 new cases took the tally to 6,37,315, according to data shared by authorities.

The district-wise distribution of total 13 AEFI cases on Thursday was - Central Delhi (2), East Delhi (1), New Delhi (3), Northwest Delhi (0), North East Delhi (0), North West Delhi (1), Shahdara (1), South Delhi (1), South East Delhi (0), South West Delhi (1) and West Delhi (3), according to the data shared by authorities.

