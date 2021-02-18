France reports 22,501 new COVID-19 cases, up slightly week-on-week

The French health ministry reported 22,501 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, compared to 25,018 on Wednesday and 21,063 last Thursday.

It also reported 271 new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, after 310 on Wednesday.

