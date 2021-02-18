Left Menu

France reports 22,501 new COVID-19 cases, up slightly week-on-week

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:52 IST
France reports 22,501 new COVID-19 cases, up slightly week-on-week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The French health ministry reported 22,501 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, compared to 25,018 on Wednesday and 21,063 last Thursday.

It also reported 271 new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, after 310 on Wednesday.

Also Read: French court rules France not doing enough on climate change

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rates of petrol, diesel cheaper in Chhattisgarh than in other states

While there are protests in most parts of the country against the steep hike in fuel prices, in Chhattisgarh the rates of petrol and diesel are cheaper by Rs 12 and Rs 4 compared to its neighbouring states. The cheaper rates are due to Chie...

Karnataka govt to table budget on March 8

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursdaydecided to present the annual budget for the year 2021-22 onMarch 8.Budget will be tabled on March8. The budget sessionwill go on till March end,Karnataka Law and ParliamentaryAffairs Minister Basavaraj Bomm...

NGT forms 8-member committee to probe Virudhunagar fire incident

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Thursday constituted an eight-member committee, headed by a former high court judge, to submit a report on the Virudhunagar fire incident last week. An NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice A K Goel issu...

Jobless man arrested with fake currency notes in Mumbai

A 35-year-old jobless man wasarrested and fake currency noteswith a face value of nearlyRs 4 lakh were seized from him and his residence here onThursday, a police official said.Acting on specific inputs, the crime branch Unit-4apprehended t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021