Maha health minister Tope tests positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra health ministerRajesh Tope said on Thursday that he has tested positive forcoronavirus infection.

In a social media message, the Minister of PublicHealth said, ''I have tested positive for COVID-19.

''My health condition is fine. I appeal to those whohave come into contact with me recently to get tested at theearliest,'' he said.

''I will get better in coming days and will be ready toserve the people of this state again,'' he added.

Earlier in the morning, Maharashtra water resourcesminister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil had said that he hadtested positive for coronavirus.

