Left Menu

Maha health minister Tope tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:58 IST
Maha health minister Tope tests positive for coronavirus
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook

Maharashtra health ministerRajesh Tope said on Thursday that he has tested positive forcoronavirus infection.

In a social media message, the Minister of PublicHealth said, ''I have tested positive for COVID-19.

''My health condition is fine. I appeal to those whohave come into contact with me recently to get tested at theearliest,'' he said.

''I will get better in coming days and will be ready toserve the people of this state again,'' he added.

Earlier in the morning, Maharashtra water resourcesminister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil had said that he hadtested positive for coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

The World Health Organization says it will be sending more than 11,000 Ebola vaccinations to the West African nation of Guinea in the coming days to combat the recent epidemic of the deadly hemorrhagic fever that has been declared in the co...

NBA-All-Star Game to go ahead amid COVID-19 pandemic

The NBA will hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7 despite a number of top players expressing concerns about staging an exhibition game amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday. The NBA will arrange private travel for All...

AstraZeneca vaccine 'highly effective', German regulator says

Germanys vaccine regulator said on Thursday AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective and reactions to it are short-lived, issuing a message of reassurance after some essential workers refused the shot. Health authorities in some Eu...

US, Europeans urge Iran to keep allowing nuclear inspections

Top European and U.S. officials are urging Iran to keep allowing United Nations nuclear inspections to salvage a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers and to cool global tensions over Irans atomic ambitions.The foreign ministers of Fran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021