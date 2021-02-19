Africa COVID-19 deaths cross 100,000 after second wave -Reuters tally

Africa's coronavirus death toll surpassed the 100,000 mark on Friday, as a second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals in the continent.

So far, the region has reported 3,818,608 cases and 100,003 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

As per the Reuters tally, South Africa alone accounts for nearly half of all the reported cases in the continent with 48,478 reported deaths.

