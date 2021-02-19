Left Menu

Tanzania's COVID-denying leader urges prayer as cases climb

Tanzanias COVID-denying president is calling on citizens for three days of prayer to defeat unnamed respiratory diseases amid warnings that the country is seeing a deadly resurgence in infections.Maybe we have wronged God somewhere, populist President John Magufuli told mourners at a funeral for his chief secretary, John Kijazi, on Friday.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:50 IST
Tanzania's COVID-denying leader urges prayer as cases climb

Tanzania's COVID-denying president is calling on citizens for three days of prayer to defeat unnamed “respiratory diseases” amid warnings that the country is seeing a deadly resurgence in infections.

“Maybe we have wronged God somewhere,” populist President John Magufuli told mourners at a funeral for his chief secretary, John Kijazi, on Friday. “Let us all repent.” Magufuli has repeatedly claimed that Tanzania, a country of some 60 million people, defeated COVID-19 with God's help. The government has not updated its number of coronavirus cases since April, and the health ministry has promoted unproven herbal remedies. Magufuli has questioned COVID-19 vaccines without offering evidence.

But the local Catholic church, the US Embassy and others have openly warned of a resurgence in cases. And this week the death of the vice president of the semi-autonomous island region of Zanzibar, Seif Sharif Hamad, brought widespread attention after his opposition political party said he had COVID-19.

Hamad's death is “a clear symbol this pandemic is raging,“ the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told reporters on Thursday.

Speaking about the deaths of Hamad and Kijazi, Tanzania's president asked the country to remain calm.

“We managed to defeat these respiratory diseases through prayer last year. I am sure we will do so this year,” he said in the nationally televised event.

Magufuli also announced that Finance Minister Philip Mpango had been admitted to a hospital in the capital, Dodoma. He did not say why.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Make or break for Jamshedpur with Mumbai eager to climb back on top

Jamshedpurs chances of qualifying for the Indian Super League playoffs are hanging by a thread. They have to win the remaining two matches and hope for a miracle that the other four teams aiming to break into the top four drop points. Thats...

Oppn walks out from UP Assembly over farm laws; Adityanath says only 'brokers' unhappy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the state Assembly on Friday that only the brokers who had betrayed farmers were unhappy over the new farm laws, prompting a sharp reaction from the Opposition benches who staged a walkou...

Water leaks indicate new damage at Fukushima nuclear plant

Cooling water levels have fallen in two reactors at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant since a powerful earthquake hit the area last weekend, indicating possible additional damage, its operator said Friday.New damage could further complica...

Former cops, members of judiciary write to President; slam those criticising Disha's arrest

Slamming those criticising the arrest of activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case, a group of former members of the judiciary and law-enforcement agencies has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, alleging that those with vested interests ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021