Left Menu

South African vaccine adviser backs Pfizer shot after study

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:55 IST
South African vaccine adviser backs Pfizer shot after study

One of the South African government's top advisers on COVID-19 vaccines said on Friday that the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was "still a very good vaccine," despite a study showing the dominant local virus variant may reduce protective antibodies elicited by it.

Barry Schoub, chairman of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines, told Reuters that the two-thirds reduction in protective antibodies mentioned in the study "means there is quite a significant remnant neutralising potency".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Make or break for Jamshedpur with Mumbai eager to climb back on top

Jamshedpurs chances of qualifying for the Indian Super League playoffs are hanging by a thread. They have to win the remaining two matches and hope for a miracle that the other four teams aiming to break into the top four drop points. Thats...

Oppn walks out from UP Assembly over farm laws; Adityanath says only 'brokers' unhappy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the state Assembly on Friday that only the brokers who had betrayed farmers were unhappy over the new farm laws, prompting a sharp reaction from the Opposition benches who staged a walkou...

Water leaks indicate new damage at Fukushima nuclear plant

Cooling water levels have fallen in two reactors at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant since a powerful earthquake hit the area last weekend, indicating possible additional damage, its operator said Friday.New damage could further complica...

Former cops, members of judiciary write to President; slam those criticising Disha's arrest

Slamming those criticising the arrest of activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case, a group of former members of the judiciary and law-enforcement agencies has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, alleging that those with vested interests ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021