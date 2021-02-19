Left Menu

Health department orders to not use paediatric vaccines

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:34 IST
Health department orders to not use paediatric vaccines

Coimbatore, Feb 19 (PTI): The Health Department here onFriday asked the anganwadis and primary health centres (PHCs)not to use a particular batch of vaccines following the deathof two infants a couple of days ago.

Postmortem revealed the death of one infant due topneumonia and the cause of the other death was yet to beascertained, sources in the department said.

Since the parents were panicky, the department orderednot to use the particular batch of paediatric vaccines untilfurther orders, even as the condition of nearly 35 babiesvaccinated at both the centres was reported normal, theysaid.

The babies, aged 2.5 months and three months, died afterthey were given pentavalent, rotavirus and oral poliovaccines at an anganawadi at Masakalipalayam and in a PHC atSowripaqlayam in the city on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We can be very confident if the pink ball moves and it is seamer-friendly: Mark Wood

Fast bowler Mark Wood feels England, boasting one of the games finest seamers in James Anderson, can fancy their chances in the upcoming daynight Test against India if the pink ball moves around.The four-match Test series is level at 1-1 he...

US officially rejoins Paris Climate Agreement

The United States has officially rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday local time. On January 20, on his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed the instrument to bring the United States...

Canada says COVID-19 variants are boosting threat of a spring resurgence

A longer-range Canadian forecast shows new variants of COVID-19 will increase the threat of a spring resurgence unless enhanced public health measures are maintained, health officials said on Friday.The comments were the latest from medical...

Germany pledges additional 1.5 bln euros for COVAX and WHO

Germany will contribute an additional 1.5 billion euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to 2.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021