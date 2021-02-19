Left Menu

COVID-19: 266 cases, 277 recoveries, 1 death in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:23 IST
COVID-19: 266 cases, 277 recoveries, 1 death in Gujarat

The COVID-19 caseload ofGujarat rose by 266 in the last 24 hours to reach 2,66,563,while the toll increased by one and the number of peopledischarged by 277, an official said on Friday.

The toll in the state now stands at 4,404 and therecovery count is 2,60,475, or 97.72 per cent of the caseload,leaving it with 1,684 active cases, including 30 on ventilatorsupport, he informed.

''Vadodara accounted for 51 of the new cases, followedby 47 in Ahmedabad, which was also saw the lone death, 46 inSurat and 29 in Rajkot,'' he added.

An official release said 8.09 lakh people have beencovered so far in the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway.

In the neighbouring UT of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman& Diu, no new case was detected in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,66,563, new cases 266, deaths 4,404, discharged2,60,475, active cases 1,684, people tested so far - figuresnot released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Siddaramaiah confident of Cong coming back to power in 2023; promises poor free 10kg rice per head

Senior Congress leaderSiddaramaiah on Friday said he was 100 per cent confident ofhis party coming back to power in the 2023 assembly polls inKarnataka.The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly alsoseemingly indicated his ambition to bec...

Odisha minister seeks complete withdrawal of NMA from two Bhubaneswar temples

Odishas Law minister PratapJena Friday demanded that the controversial draft notificationof National Monuments Authority NMA for the two temples ofBhubaneswar should be completely withdrawn instead of puttingthem on hold.Jena said this whil...

Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama '83' to release in June

Filmmaker Kabir Khans much-awaited cricket drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh, is set to arrive in theatres on June 4, more than a year after it was originally scheduled to release.The film chronicles Indian cricket teams first World Cup win ...

Acclaimed sports science expert in Bengaluru for swimming camp

Renowned sports science expert Dr Genadijus Sokolovas arrived in the city on Friday to conduct a national swimming camp at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence.Sokolovass visit is scheduled for six days, between February 19 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021