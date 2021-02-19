COVID-19: 266 cases, 277 recoveries, 1 death in Gujarat

The COVID-19 caseload ofGujarat rose by 266 in the last 24 hours to reach 2,66,563,while the toll increased by one and the number of peopledischarged by 277, an official said on Friday.

The toll in the state now stands at 4,404 and therecovery count is 2,60,475, or 97.72 per cent of the caseload,leaving it with 1,684 active cases, including 30 on ventilatorsupport, he informed.

''Vadodara accounted for 51 of the new cases, followedby 47 in Ahmedabad, which was also saw the lone death, 46 inSurat and 29 in Rajkot,'' he added.

An official release said 8.09 lakh people have beencovered so far in the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway.

In the neighbouring UT of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman& Diu, no new case was detected in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,66,563, new cases 266, deaths 4,404, discharged2,60,475, active cases 1,684, people tested so far - figuresnot released.

