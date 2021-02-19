As infections climb in Maha, only 14,880 vaccinated on Friday

While Maharashtra recorded morethan 6,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day after threemonths on Friday, only 14,880 persons were vaccinated in thestate.

As Shiv Jayanti --birth anniversary of warrior kingChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj -- was being celebrated during theday, it affected the vaccination drive in urban areas, anofficial claimed.

As many as 2,848 people received a second dose ofCOVID-19 vaccine while 12,032 people received the first dose,he said.

Those who received the first jab on Friday included4,371 healthcare workers and 7,661 frontline workers.

So far 5,97,562 people have received the first doseand 27,554 people have received the second dose of coronavirusvaccine in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)