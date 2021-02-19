Left Menu

As infections climb in Maha, only 14,880 vaccinated on Friday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:40 IST
As infections climb in Maha, only 14,880 vaccinated on Friday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

While Maharashtra recorded morethan 6,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day after threemonths on Friday, only 14,880 persons were vaccinated in thestate.

As Shiv Jayanti --birth anniversary of warrior kingChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj -- was being celebrated during theday, it affected the vaccination drive in urban areas, anofficial claimed.

As many as 2,848 people received a second dose ofCOVID-19 vaccine while 12,032 people received the first dose,he said.

Those who received the first jab on Friday included4,371 healthcare workers and 7,661 frontline workers.

So far 5,97,562 people have received the first doseand 27,554 people have received the second dose of coronavirusvaccine in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his...

Delhi: Tortured by stepmother, 8-year-old boy rescued by DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women has rescued an 8-year-old boy who was being tortured by his stepmother, it said in a statement on Friday.The DCW team received information and reached the location at Hari Nagar in west Delhi. They entered the...

FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike

A First Information Report wasregistered here against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Fridayfor not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride onmotorbike with his wife on Valentines Day.With coronavirus cases again rising in Maharashtr...

Strict action will be taken if the COVID-19 cases increase, warns Goa Health Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday warned of strict action in case COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state. We have been discussing this issue with the Chief Minister. We have to analyze if the trend continues in Maharash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021