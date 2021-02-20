Ireland reports three cases of Brazil variant of COVID-19

Three people in Ireland have tested positive for a variant of the COVID-19 virus first detected in Brazil, health authorities announced on Friday.

All three were directly associated with recent travel from Brazil, Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement.

Travel from Brazil and neighbouring countries has been restricted in many parts of the world in an attempt to contain the spread of the variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)