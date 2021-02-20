Poland considering COVID-19 restrictions at Czech, Slovak borders -minister

Left Menu

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-02-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 13:08 IST
Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski has not ruled out imposing restrictions at the country's borders with Slovakia and the Czech Republic due to their rising number of COVID-19 cases.

"Borders will be open for persons with negative test results, but this is as of today, as the dynamics of the situation may change," Niedzielski told Radio Zet on Saturday, adding the decisions will be taken next week.

"Yes, definitely," he said when asked whether the government was considering restrictions at the southern borders with the two countries which have recently seen the number of new coronavirus cases spiraling.

