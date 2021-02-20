1.08 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered: Govt

A total of 1.08 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now with 1.86 lakh jabs given on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the 1,08,38,323 doses administered, Joint Secretary in the Union Health ministry Mandeep Bhandari said 72,26,653 vaccination doses were administered to healthcare workers and 36,11,670 to frontline workers whose inoculation started on February 2.

Advertisement

Of the 70,52,845 vaccination doses, 63,52,713 healthcare workers were administered the first dose while 8,73,940 healthcare workers were administered the second dose.

On Saturday till 6 pm, 1,86,081 vaccinations were carried out.

He said 43 hospitalisations have been reported till now out of which 26 people have been discharged after treatment while one is under treatment and 16 deaths have been reported.

Bhandari said the hospitalisation percentage against vaccination was recorded at 0.0004 per cent and two cases of hospitalisation have been reported in the past 24 hours.

He said a total of 37 deaths have been reported which accounts for 0.0003 per cent of the vaccinations.

Sixteen deaths have been reported in hospitals while 21 deaths have been reported outside hospitals.

He further said three new deaths post immunization have been reported. One is of a 51-year-old female from Kerala who died of intracranial bleeding four days after vaccination.

Another death of a 56-year-old man was recorded from Karnataka of myocardial infarction. He died nine days after vaccination.

Another 44-year-old female from Manipur died seven days after vaccination and her post-mortem details are awaited. ''No case of serious or severe adverse event following immunisation or death attributable to vaccination till date,'' he said.

Bhandari said 12 states and UTs, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and Uttarakhand, have vaccination coverage of first dose of healthcare workers at more than 75 per cent while seven states and UTs, including Delhi and Punjab, have less than 50 per cent coverage of first dose among healthcare workers.

He said 10 states and UTs have recorded more than 50 per cent coverage of first dose among frontline workers. These states and UTs include Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)