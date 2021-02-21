Brazil reports 1,212 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reports 1,212 new COVID-19 deathsReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 21-02-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 03:27 IST
Brazil registered 1,212 additional COVID-19 deaths and 57,472 new confirmed cases of the virus on Saturday, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
The South American nation has now recorded 245,977 total coronavirus deaths and 10,139,148 confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
