Fujifilm to restart clinical trial of Avigan to treat COVID-19 - media
Fujifilm Holdings Corp will restart a clinical trial in Japan of its antiviral drug Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. Domestic approval of the drug was delayed after a health ministry panel said in December that trial data was inconclusive.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-02-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:06 IST
Fujifilm Holdings Corp will restart a clinical trial in Japan of its antiviral drug Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.
Domestic approval of the drug was delayed after a health ministry panel said in December that trial data was inconclusive. The new study will involve about 270 patients and Fujifilm will aim to seek approval again in October, Nikkei said. Representatives from Fujifilm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Japan has approved Avigan, known generically as favipiravir, as an emergency flu medicine. But concerns remain, as the drug has been shown to cause birth defects in animal studies and its effectiveness against COVID-19 has proven difficult to demonstrate. Japan's government has called on Fujifilm to triple national stockpiles of the drug, which has been approved for COVID-19 treatment in Russia, India and Indonesia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Brazil drugmaker seeks contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week
Day after US-Russia arms deal extended, China conducts anti-ballistic missile test
Tennis-Russia to meet Italy in ATP Cup final, Zverev battles back problem
Injuries everywhere; Russia, Italy to meet in ATP Cup final
Russia reports 16,627 new coronavirus cases, 497 deaths