Left Menu

Serbia receives first shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

A shipment of 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University arrived at Belgrade airport on Sunday, making Serbia the first country in the Western Balkan region to receive supplies of the shot.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 21-02-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:29 IST
Serbia receives first shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A shipment of 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University arrived at Belgrade airport on Sunday, making Serbia the first country in the Western Balkan region to receive supplies of the shot. The vaccines, which arrived on a Turkish Airlines plane from Istanbul, were produced in India, said President Aleksandar Vucic, who came to the airport to meet the shipment.

Vucic said the price of the vaccine was "very good as both AstraZeneca and Oxford gave up their profits". He added that another shipment of 150,000 vaccines is expected in 12 weeks' time. "This vaccine was developed by a young team at the Oxford University which also included young people from Serbia," British ambassador Sian MacLeod told reporters at the airport.

More than 730,000 people, or a little over 10% of the population, have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since December with one or two doses of the vaccines available in Serbia. Under the state vaccination program, Serbians have been able to choose between shots from Pfizer-BioNTech, China's Sinopharm, or Russia's Sputnik V.

Despite the inoculations, case numbers in Serbia are rising again, with more than 2,000 daily new infections currently being reported. However, epidemiologists expect the numbers to come down in a month or two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in new restructuring proposal - document

Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd AAX has proposed a separate restructuring program for its aircraft lessors that aims to tackle their concerns, citing chance to recover rental losses, a document seen by Reuters shows.The air...

Israel's COVID vaccination pass opens fast track to normal life

Israel reopened swathes of its economy including malls and leisure facilities on Sunday, with the government saying the start of a return to routine was enabled by COVID-19 vaccines administered to almost half the population. Shops were ope...

Sreedharan's impact likely to be 'minimal'; BJP not serious contender in Kerala: Tharoor

With E Sreedharan throwing his hat in the political ring by deciding to join the BJP, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the technocrat is likely to have a minimal impact on the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls, and asserted...

Operations at NMDC Donimalai mine to improve domestic iron ore supply: Experts

Resumption of mining operations at the Donimalai mine will improve iron ore supply in the country and help ease prices of the key steel making raw material, experts say.Mining at NMDCs 7-million tonnes per annum MTPA Donimalai mine in Karna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021