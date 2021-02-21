Left Menu

Soccer-UK not offering to host European Championship, Hancock says

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:46 IST
Soccer-UK not offering to host European Championship, Hancock says
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he did not believe the country had offered to host the European Championship, as had been reported. The Sunday Times said Britain had indicated it could host the tournament, which is due to be held across Europe because its fast coronavirus vaccine roll-out means fans are likely to be back in stadiums more quickly than in other countries.

Asked about the report on Sky News, Hancock replied: "I haven't seen anything on that, I understand that that's not right."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in new restructuring proposal - document

Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd AAX has proposed a separate restructuring program for its aircraft lessors that aims to tackle their concerns, citing chance to recover rental losses, a document seen by Reuters shows.The air...

Israel's COVID vaccination pass opens fast track to normal life

Israel reopened swathes of its economy including malls and leisure facilities on Sunday, with the government saying the start of a return to routine was enabled by COVID-19 vaccines administered to almost half the population. Shops were ope...

Sreedharan's impact likely to be 'minimal'; BJP not serious contender in Kerala: Tharoor

With E Sreedharan throwing his hat in the political ring by deciding to join the BJP, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the technocrat is likely to have a minimal impact on the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls, and asserted...

Operations at NMDC Donimalai mine to improve domestic iron ore supply: Experts

Resumption of mining operations at the Donimalai mine will improve iron ore supply in the country and help ease prices of the key steel making raw material, experts say.Mining at NMDCs 7-million tonnes per annum MTPA Donimalai mine in Karna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021