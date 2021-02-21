Soccer-UK not offering to host European Championship, Hancock says

Soccer-UK not offering to host European Championship, Hancock saysReuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:46 IST
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he did not believe the country had offered to host the European Championship, as had been reported. The Sunday Times said Britain had indicated it could host the tournament, which is due to be held across Europe because its fast coronavirus vaccine roll-out means fans are likely to be back in stadiums more quickly than in other countries.
Asked about the report on Sky News, Hancock replied: "I haven't seen anything on that, I understand that that's not right."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
