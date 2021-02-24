Sinopharm's Wuhan unit reports 72.5% efficacy for COVID shot, seeks approval in China

Sinopharm's Wuhan unit reports 72.5% efficacy for COVID shot, seeks approval in ChinaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:27 IST
The Sinopharm unit Wuhan Institute Of Biological Products Co said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine had shown an efficacy rate of 72.51% against the disease in Phase III clinical trials, based on the interim analysis.
The company has filed a formal application to China's National Medical Products Administration for approval for public use of the vaccine, it said in a statement on its website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Medical Products Administration
- Sinopharm
- China