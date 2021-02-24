Left Menu

Edendale hospital commended for preparedness to manage COVID-19 vaccine

Edendale is amongst the leading hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal to administer COVID-19 inoculations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:35 IST
Edendale hospital commended for preparedness to manage COVID-19 vaccine
The Minister said he was satisfied with the level of preparedness by the hospital and congratulated hospital management and the provincial government for a job-well-done. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has commended Edendale Hospital for its level of preparedness to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nzimande visited the hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, as part of the Cabinet's decision for the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Vaccines to visit and to monitor preparations of hospitals, clinics and other vaccine distribution centres.

This is so as to ensure efficiencies in vaccine warehousing, distribution and deliveries.

Part of the monitoring measures includes checking whether the identified facilities have adequate vaccine storage and stringent security measures to safeguard the vaccines.

Edendale is amongst the leading hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal to administer COVID-19 inoculations.

The hospital is the fourth biggest hospital in the country and is designated as a regional hospital that offers district tertiary services with a total of 900 beds.

The Minister said he was satisfied with the level of preparedness by the hospital and congratulated hospital management and the provincial government for a job-well-done.

"I'm impressed by the proactive and innovative measures introduced by the hospital to manage COVID-19. These include the establishment of a flu clinic in March 2020. The clinic is used to screen all patients and visitors to the hospital at the point of entry," Nzimande said.

Nzimande reiterated that the arrival of vaccines does not suggest the relaxation of COVID-19 health protocols, which includes the wearing of masks, sanitisation and social distancing.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex zooms 1,030.28 pts to end at 50,781.69; Nifty rallies over 270 pts to breach 14,900-level.

Sensex zooms 1,030.28 pts to end at 50,781.69 Nifty rallies over 270 pts to breach 14,900-level....

CCI imposes Rs 4 lakh fine on FPBAI, 2 others

The Competition Commission of India CCI has slapped a total penalty of Rs 4 lakh on the Federation of Publishers and Booksellers Association in India FPBAI and two individuals for indulging in anti competitive practices.Besides, FPBAI and i...

Mamata writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal get vaccines for people before polls

Aiming at inoculating people of West Bengal for COVID-19 free of cost before the upcoming assembly election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to help the state in procuring vaccine...

Dutch report record catch of more than 23 tonnes of cocaine

Customs authorities in Hamburg and Antwerp have seized a record haul of more than 23 tonnes of cocaine destined for the Netherlands in two raids this month, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday. The two shipments together represented a stree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021