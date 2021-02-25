Left Menu

Labour Govt to invest $6 million for more adult cochlear implants

“Cochlear implants are life-changing for kiwis who suffer from severe hearing loss. As well as improving an individual’s hearing, they open doors to employment, training and enhanced wellbeing,” Andrew Little said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:21 IST
Labour Govt to invest $6 million for more adult cochlear implants
“This investment will have an immediate effect by reducing the historical adult waitlist,” Andrew Little said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Labour Government will invest $6 million for 70 additional adult cochlear implants this year to significantly reduce the historical waitlist, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

"Cochlear implants are life-changing for kiwis who suffer from severe hearing loss. As well as improving an individual's hearing, they open doors to employment, training and enhanced wellbeing," Andrew Little said.

"This investment will have an immediate effect by reducing the historical adult waitlist," Andrew Little said.

As of 31 December 2020, the adult cochlear implant waitlist was 269. The additional 70 implants are expected to be delivered by 30 June 2021.

"Labour made a manifesto commitment to double the number of cochlear implants each year from 80 to 160 during this parliamentary term and that commitment remains," Andrew Little said.

A cochlear implant is a surgically implanted device that provides a sense of sound to people who have severe or profound hearing loss.

Each year the Ministry of Health funds $8.7 million for 86 cochlear implants -16 newborns, 30 children and 40 adults. The Ministry also funds around $25 million each year to support over 23,000 people access hearing aids through the Ministry's Hearing Aid Funding and Subsidy schemes.

There are currently more than 1600 New Zealanders with a cochlear implant. Today is International Cochlear Implant Day.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel warns of COVID-19 third wave if Germany does not open cautiously

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned of a third wave of COVID-19 cases if the country fumbles at its reopening from lockdown. We have to proceed wisely and carefully now so that a third wave does not necessitate a new complete shutdow...

Ind-Ra revises outlook for transport infrastructure to stable

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Thursday revised its infrastructure sector outlook to stable for FY22 from negative while maintaining a negative outlook on airports and wind power projects. The stable outlook factors in contracted reve...

From flashy diamantaire to fugitive: Nirav Modi's long road to extradition

Nirav Modis story up until the UK court verdict on Thursday, just two days before his 50th birthday, is one of stark contrasts. From someone flush with diamonds, quite literally, as a member of a Gujarati family of gem traders who grew up i...

EXPLAINER: Why is Facebook banning Myanmar military pages?

Facebook announced on Thursday that it is removing all remaining Myanmar military and military-controlled pages from its site and from Instagram, which it also owns.It said it will also block advertising from military-linked businesses.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021