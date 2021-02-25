Left Menu

Big turnout as Indonesia holds mass vaccination drive for clergy

Vajra Sastra, a 22-year-old monk, said he hoped more could receive the vaccine sooner so his temple could reopen again for mass prayers. "I don't have any doubt about being vaccinated because for me, and some of our community members, we're sure that Indonesia's government chose the right vaccine." The world's biggest Muslim-majority nation has a state ideology that enshrines religious diversity in a secular system of government. Authorities aim to immunise more than a 1,200 members of religious groups each day over a week.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:19 IST
Big turnout as Indonesia holds mass vaccination drive for clergy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of Indonesia's religious figures gathered on Thursday for mass COVID-19 inoculations for clergy and faith groups, with monks, priests, imams and nuns queuing to receive their first doses of vaccine. Monks in orange, brown and maroon robes sat on chairs evenly spaced across the basement car park of Jakarta's Grand Istiqlal Mosque waiting to register for Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac.

Thursday's was the biggest turnout yet, forcing health workers to turn away some people. Vajra Sastra, a 22-year-old monk, said he hoped more could receive the vaccine sooner so his temple could reopen again for mass prayers.

"I don't have any doubt about being vaccinated because for me, and some of our community members, we're sure that Indonesia's government chose the right vaccine." The world's biggest Muslim-majority nation has a state ideology that enshrines religious diversity in a secular system of government.

Authorities aim to immunise more than a 1,200 members of religious groups each day over a week. Catholic nun Regitia Hati Kudus said she could resume her church duties while still following health protocols.

"I'm totally okay with the vaccine and ready to go back to serve," the 36-year-old added. Indonesia was one of Southeast Asia's first nations to start a campaign of mass vaccinations to tackle one of the region's most stubborn epidemics.

Its tally of infections exceeds 1.3 million, with a death toll of 35,000. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One intern is being hired every minute on Internshala

Internshala has been working towards building a culture of meaningful internships in India since 2010. In the 10 years of Internshalas journey, it has turned into the most trusted platform for internship seekers and recruiters looking to hi...

WHO urges actions for 'long COVID' sufferers

The World Health Organisations Europe unit is reporting that about one in 10 people who contracted COVID-19 continue to show persistent ill health 12 weeks after infection. Dr Hans Kluge, the head of WHO Europe, says much about so-called lo...

Pandemic curbs draw eager locals to Kazakhstan's glaciers

Prevented from travelling abroad by the pandemic, Kazakhs are flocking to the magnificent glaciers of the Tian Shan mountain range near their countrys biggest city, Almaty. The number of tourists last year was several times bigger than in p...

Merkel warns of COVID-19 third wave if Germany does not open cautiously

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned of a third wave of COVID-19 cases if the country fumbles at its reopening from lockdown. We have to proceed wisely and carefully now so that a third wave does not necessitate a new complete shutdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021