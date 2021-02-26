France to beef up COVID-19 controls at border with Germany

France said on Thursday it would bring in new COVID-19 restrictions for the Moselle area around its common border with Germany, as President Emmanuel Macron's government tries to contain a coronavirus surge in the region.

Cross-border workers, who had exemptions until now, will need to present negative PCR tests to get through if travelling for reasons unrelated to their jobs, the ministers for European affairs and health said in a joint statement. Working from home in the area will also be reinforced, they said. France and Germany have said they want to find ways to prevent a border closure while also controlling the virus.

"Border controls are not on the agenda at the moment," Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after a virtual summit of EU leaders, adding that French and German authorities were working closely together. The Moselle area, on the border with Germany and Luxembourg, has seen a surge in the variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa, prompting regional authorities to call for a local lockdown, which Paris has resisted imposing so far.

Joint France-German police patrols could be stepped up, the French ministries said, adding that vaccinations in the region were also being sped up and testing would be boosted. Some on the German side, however, expressed surprise at the move, especially as a Franco-German task force had been set up to deal with the outbreak in the Moselle region.

A Saarland state government spokesman said a decision would be made on "reciprocal implementation" of the new French regulation. "There will probably now also be an obligation to test and provide proof for non-work-related entry into Germany," he said.

France has resisted imposing a new national lockdown to control more contagious variants, but has begun to toughen up restrictions locally in places such as Dunkirk in the north. Macron has consistently advocated for borders between EU countries to remain open during the pandemic, and clashed with Germany last year after Berlin precipitously closed the border during the first wave.

Some Germans are keen to leave options open. Thorsten Frei, deputy head of the conservative parliamentary group, told Reuters that restricting travel or introducing border controls would be a last resort. "But I cannot rule out the possibility that we will also have to resort to this means in regard to France," he said. (Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Madeline Chambers in Berlin Reporting by Michel Rose and Sarah White Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Frances Kerry, Alexandra Hudson)

