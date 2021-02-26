Brazil COVID-19 death toll passes a quarter million

Brazil COVID-19 death toll passes a quarter millionReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 26-02-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 02:54 IST
Brazil's COVID-19 outbreak has killed 251,498 people, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday, as it reported 1,541 deaths in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily death toll since the pandemic hit the country a year ago.
With 65,998 new cases of coronavirus reported on Thursday, the South American country has now registered 10,390,461 cases, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
