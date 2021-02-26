Left Menu

Ecuador signs agreement with Sinovac for 2 million COVID-19 vaccine: minister

About 780,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are slated to arrive in May as part of a bilateral negotiation. The Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines have all been authorized for use, Zevallos said.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 26-02-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 03:46 IST
Ecuador signs agreement with Sinovac for 2 million COVID-19 vaccine: minister

The Ecuadorian government said on Thursday it had negotiated the purchase of 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, which would allow authorities to start a mass inoculation process in the coming weeks. The Andean country began a pilot phase of vaccinations in January with doses of the Pfizer vaccine for medical personnel and elderly people in nursing homes, but has had delays in acquiring more doses.

"One million will arrive in March and the other (shipment) in April," Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos told reporters. With the Sinovac vaccine deal, the government now expects to receive around 20 million doses this year, enough to immunize 60% of the population over 18 years of age.

The minister said that this month about 34,000 doses of Pfizer will also arrive, and starting in April, another 290,000 will arrive from the COVAX initiative, a program led by the World Health Organization (WHO). About 780,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are slated to arrive in May as part of a bilateral negotiation.

The Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines have all been authorized for use, Zevallos said. Ecuador has registered about 279,000 infections and more than 10,800 deaths from the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Net absorption of office spaces to remain stable at 20 million square feet during 2021: Colliers

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 26, 2021 PRNewswire -- In 2021 occupiers should enter flexible leases to allow them to operate in a hybrid work-from-home model and keep their CAPEX low. With new demand likely remaining slow in H1, Colliers expects Gr...

Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to a 4.4 bln euro loss in 2020

British Airways-owner IAG posted a loss of 4.37 billion euros 5.31 billion for 2020 after a year of minimal flying and burning through cash, and it warned on Friday it could not say what would happen in 2021.The worsening travel outlook and...

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions; govt understands not all business ventures will be successful:PM on lending norm.

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions govt understands not all business ventures will be successfulPM on lending norm....

Road Safety World Series: Kevin Pietersen to lead England Legends

Former skipper Kevin Pietersen will lead England Legends in the upcoming Road Safety World Series scheduled to start at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from March 5. Bangladesh Legends, who have been i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021