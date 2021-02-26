Moldova denies it has approved Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 shot

Moldova denies it has approved Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 shotReuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:19 IST
Moldova has not yet registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, President Maia Sandu's press secretary said on Friday, contradicting a statement from the vaccine's developers that the shot had been approved in Moldova.
Sorina Stefirta told journalists that the Sputnik V vaccine would only be approved in Moldova after it had been registered by the World Health Organisation.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund and former Moldovan president Igor Dodon earlier said the shot had been approved.
