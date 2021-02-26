Jalna sees 171 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, village turns hotspot

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jalna in Maharashtra rose by 171 on Friday, while the day also saw four deaths, an official said.

The caseload in the district is now 15,149 and the toll stands at 390, while 828 people are being treated in hospitals here, Jalna Civil Surgeon Archana Bhosale said.

Advertisement

Jaidevwadi village in Bhokardan tehsil continued to be a local hotspot with 22 of the new cases coming from there, taking its overall tally to 150, officials said.

The number of tests conducted in the district so far is 1,35,675, they added.

Jalna has seen 13,929 people getting discharged, a recovery rate of 92 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)