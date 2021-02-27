Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:44 IST
Telangana clocks 178 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Eds: Adds Chief Secretary's Remarks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana registered 178 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count past 2.98 lakh, while one more death pushed the aggregate to 1,633, the government said on Saturday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 30, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 20 and Rangareddy with 15, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on February 26.

The total number of cases stood at 2,98,631 while with 148 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 2,95,059.

The state has 1,939 active cases and 40,821 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 86.59 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.32 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.54 per cent and 98.8 per cent respectively compared to the 1.4 per cent and 97.1 per cent at the national level.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Some Kumar said the state was fully prepared to roll out the third phase of vaccination from March 1.

Kumar, in a video conference with Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, said the situation in the state with 0.43 per cent positivity and less than 200 cases per day, was fully under control with respect to the pandemic.

Rapid Antigen tests were being conducted in 1100 locations across the state which has been the gamechanger in the state, he said.

Referring to the vaccination drive, the Chief Secretary said over 75 per cent of health and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

