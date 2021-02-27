Ukraine sees 2nd fatal oxygen blast at hospital this month

An explosion in a Ukrainian hospital ward where COVID-19 patients are being treated has killed one person and injured another, authorities said Saturday. The national emergencies service said in a statement that the explosion occurred in an oxygen pipe.

It said 20 people were evacuated after the blast at the hospital in Chernivtsi, a city about 400 kilometres (250 miles) southwest of Kyiv. Saturday's explosion was the second fatal oxygen explosion at a hospital in Ukraine this month. Three COVID-19 patients and a young doctor died when an explosion caused a fire at a hospital in Zaporizhzhia during the first week of February.

