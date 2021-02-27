Left Menu

Maha: Higher positive test reports in pvt labs than govt ones

Private labs in Maharashtra have turned in more positive reports despite state-run ones carrying out a higher number of COVID-19 tests amid the outbreak, as per data compiled by the state health department.The positivity rate of private labs was 18.76 per cent compared to 12.61 per cent for government ones, with a possible reason being the former deploying more rapid antigen test kits, a senior official said.The idea was if an antigen tests returns positive, then the person can be subjected to an RT-PCR test for confirmation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:48 IST
Maha: Higher positive test reports in pvt labs than govt ones

Private labs in Maharashtra have turned in more positive reports despite state-run ones carrying out a higher number of COVID-19 tests amid the outbreak, as per data compiled by the state health department.

The positivity rate of private labs was 18.76 per cent compared to 12.61 per cent for government ones, with a possible reason being the former deploying more rapid antigen test kits, a senior official said.

''The idea was if an antigen tests returns positive, then the person can be subjected to an RT-PCR test for confirmation. Rapid antigen tests served as a quick mass surveillance tool to detect those who are possibly infected,'' he explained.

Data compiled by the department showed that 60 per cent of the total testing in the state, which stands at 1,61,99,818 as on Saturday, was as per the RT-PCR method.

''The overall positivity rate in the state now is 13.25 per cent,'' he added.

Dr Subhash Salunke, technical adviser to the state government, ''Every rapid test that is positive should be followed by an RT-PCR test. It is standard procedure. There are chances of some lapses, but it was largely followed across the state.'' The number of tests per day in the state has increased from 35,000 to 80,000 since February 14 due to a spike in cases in some districts, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021