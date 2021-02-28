Left Menu

New Zealand's Auckland starts second COVID-19 lockdown this month

Exactly a year after New Zealand recorded its first coronavirus case, the biggest city of Auckland woke on Sunday to a second lockdown this month, as authorities try to rein in a cluster of the more contagious UK variant.

Reuters | Auckland | Updated: 28-02-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 10:40 IST
New Zealand's Auckland starts second COVID-19 lockdown this month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Exactly a year after New Zealand recorded its first coronavirus case, the biggest city of Auckland woke on Sunday to a second lockdown this month, as authorities try to rein in a cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown of a population of nearly 2 million, announced late on Saturday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, was prompted by the case of a person who had been infectious for a week but not in isolation.

"It is more than likely there will be additional cases in the community," Ardern told a televised news conference, although no new cases were recorded on Sunday. The move follows a three-day stay-at-home order in mid-February after the UK variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 emerged in New Zealand. About 14 cases are linked to the cluster.

"Despite our best efforts to date, recent cases have gone to work when they shouldn't have," Ardern said, promising police action over breaches of the rules on self-isolating. Opposition leader Judith Collins urged tougher penalties for those who do not follow advice on isolation. "No one wants to be yo-yoing in and out lockdown," Collins said in a statement.

The new lockdown, part of Level 3 curbs, lets people leave home only for essential shopping and work, while public venues will stay shut. Curbs elsewhere in New Zealand are to be tightened to Level 2, setting limits on public gatherings. The measures have disrupted several key events set for Auckland next week.

The America's Cup yacht race was postponed on Sunday and the Twenty20 International cricket match has been shifted to Wellington, to be played behind closed doors on Friday. A popular Lantern Festival due to start next weekend has also been cancelled.

Social media users around the world expressed dismay at the lockdown of a large city over a single case, with one Twitter user writing, "They are insane." However, New Zealand's swift measures during the past year, combined with aggressive contact tracing and border closure, have been credited for its success in restraining the pandemic.

With 5 million people, New Zealand has recorded just over 2,000 infections since the start of the pandemic, and 26 deaths. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When Stalin's daughter defected from India!

Former American ambassador to India Richard Celeste has come out with his memoir in which he shares many interesting facts including the sensational defection of Joseph Stalins daughter Svetlana from India on a US visa.Celeste, who served a...

COVID-19 : Ker dismisses reports on excluding private hospitals from 2nd phase vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 PTI As the country gears up for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday, the Kerala government has dismissed reports that private hospitals were excluded from the programme and said steps ha...

'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader inte...

TN polls: Stalin expresses willingness to contest from Kolathur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. At DMK party headquarters in Arivalayam, Stalin submi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021