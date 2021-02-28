Left Menu

Increase public health care budget in Maharashtra: Activists

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 12:30 IST
Increase public health care budget in Maharashtra: Activists

Health care activists in Maharashtra have demanded an increase in the public health budget by one-and-a-half times and implementation of a central government's legislation which provides for capping treatment rates in private hospitals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed loopholes in the system and several people died as they could not get proper medical attention, a group of activists, who have come under the umbrella of 'Jan Arogya Abhiyan', told reporters here on Saturday.

The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature will begin on Monday.

''The public health budget should be increased by one- and-a-half times so that there are assured healthcare services in remote and rural areas,'' activist Ulka Mahajan said.

She blamed poor maintenance of the public health system and lack of adequate staff for the death of 10 newborn babies in a fire at the Bhandara district hospital last month.

For 2020-21, the Maharashtra government planned to spend Rs 1,350 per person on health, but in reality, it has been inadequately spent, she claimed.

Compared to it, Goa spends Rs 6,091 while other small state like Himachal Pradesh spend Rs 3,768, she said.

''Though the approved health budget of Maharashtra for 2020-2021 was Rs 17,288 crore and there was a supplementary budget of Rs 3,069 crore, (total Rs 20,357 crore), only 50 per cent of the allocated health budget was actually spent till this month,'' Mahajan claimed.

The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, enacted by the Centre with an aim to cap treatment rates in private hospitals, should be effectively implemented in the state, Thane-based health activist Girish Bhave said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When Stalin's daughter defected from India!

Former American ambassador to India Richard Celeste has come out with his memoir in which he shares many interesting facts including the sensational defection of Joseph Stalins daughter Svetlana from India on a US visa.Celeste, who served a...

COVID-19 : Ker dismisses reports on excluding private hospitals from 2nd phase vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 PTI As the country gears up for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday, the Kerala government has dismissed reports that private hospitals were excluded from the programme and said steps ha...

'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader inte...

TN polls: Stalin expresses willingness to contest from Kolathur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. At DMK party headquarters in Arivalayam, Stalin submi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021