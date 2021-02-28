Left Menu

German states call for unused AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to younger people

Several German states called on Sunday for unused AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to be given to younger people, as worries about side effects and efficacy, as well as a recommendation it be used only for under 65s, have meant low take-up of available doses.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 28-02-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:44 IST
German states call for unused AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to younger people
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Several German states called on Sunday for unused AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to be given to younger people, as worries about side effects and efficacy, as well as a recommendation it be used only for under 65s, have meant low take-up of available doses. The German health ministry said this week it had administered only 15% of the AstraZeneca shots it has available, confirming concerns that Germans were being selective, slowing vaccination efforts.

Elderly people are first in line to be vaccinated, but Germany has recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people aged 18 to 64. EU regulators have declared it safe for all. The prime ministers of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and Saxony told German papers on Sunday that if shots earmarked for older Germans stay unused, the prioritisation scheme should be softened, allowing younger people to get it sooner than originally planned.

"We cannot afford the vaccine sitting around and not being used because some of those entitled reject it", Baden-Wuerttemberg's prime minister Winfried Kretschmann told Welt am Sonntag. Bavaria's Markus Soeder made similar remarks to Bild am Sonntag and Saxony's Michael Kretschmer to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Health authorities in some European countries - including Germany - are also facing resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine after side-effects including fever and muscle pain led some front-line workers to call in sick. The other shots approved in Europe, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, have been linked to similar temporary side-effects.

The German government urged the public on Friday to take the AstraZeneca vaccine while the head of the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, Lothar Wieler, said data from Britain and Israel showed it was "very, very effective". The recommendation that the vaccine go only to people under 65 came from Germany's expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO). STIKO's head, Thomas Mertens, said on Friday that it would update its recommendation very soon.

"Somehow the whole thing went kind of badly", he told broadcaster ZDF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spacewalk underway to prepare ISS for upcoming solar array upgrades

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover began their spacewalk at approx. 612 am ET on Sunday to prepare the International Space Station for the upcoming solar array upgrades.The spacewalk which is expected to last about six and a half...

Abdullah wants Congress to be strong to fight 'divisive forces' in country

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said he wanted the Congress to remain united and strong to fight divisive forces in the country.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister warned selective killings by terrorists w...

Nordic skiing-Norway, Sweden win gold in thrilling team sprints

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo obliterated the rest of the field on the final climb to claim gold for Norway in the mens team sprint event at the FIS Ski World Championships on Sunday, while Jonna Sundling snared a thrilling womens gold medal for...

Hockey: Indian women lose 0-1 to Germany in 2nd game

The Indian womens hockey team lost 0-1 to Germany in their second tour game, putting a much-improved show from their 0-5 thrashing in the opening match.Amelie Wortmann 24th minute scored the only goal of the game as the Germans held on to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021