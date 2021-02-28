UK says first COVID vaccines given to 20.09 mln people
A total of 20.09 million people in Britain have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data released on Sunday showed. Britain also reported a further 6,035 cases within the previous 24 hours and 144 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test. The latest figures meant cases over the past seven days were down 21.2% compared with the previous seven-day period, and deaths were down 33.5%.Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 21:42 IST
