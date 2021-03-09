Left Menu

China launches COVID-19 vaccination certificates for cross-border travel

China also has yet announced any relaxation of quarantine restrictions for people arriving in China who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Existing quarantine requirements should remain in place for people arriving in China, as it is possible that vaccinated people can still be infected by the virus, a spokesman with China's National Health Commission said in February.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:12 IST
China launches COVID-19 vaccination certificates for cross-border travel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China has launched a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies. As vaccines are globally being rolled out, a few countries including Bahrain have already introduced certificates identifying vaccinated people, and the European Union agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.

The certificate issued by China will have details about the holder's COVID-19 vaccination information and coronavirus test results, the Department of Consular Affairs under China's foreign ministry said on its website. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday the aim of the certificate is to achieve mutual verification of information such as nucleic acid testing and vaccination, and contribute to safe and orderly interaction of people.

It is not immediately clear with which countries China is talking to get its COVID-19 certificate recognised. China also has yet announced any relaxation of quarantine restrictions for people arriving in China who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Existing quarantine requirements should remain in place for people arriving in China, as it is possible that vaccinated people can still be infected by the virus, a spokesman with China's National Health Commission said in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India calls UK lawmakers' debate on press freedom, farmers' stir 'one-sided, false'

India on Tuesday called the UK Westminster discussion on press freedom and farmers stir as one-sided and based on false assertions. The High Commission of India asserted that the question of lack of press freedom in India does not arise as ...

Andy Serkis says he went "pretty method" to play Gollum on 'The Lord of the Rings" trilogy

British actor Any Serkis has revealed that he spent hours walking on all fours to perfect his portrayal of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.The 56-year-old actor said he went pretty method for the character, a former Hobbit, who gets...

China's aviation regulator looking into mid-air dispute between crew on domestic flight

Chinas aviation regulator is looking into an alleged mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent Donghai Airlines domestic flight, it said late on Monday, vowing severe punishment for any action that endangered flight safety. Donghai A...

Fully cooperated in firefighting ops at Kolkata building: Railways

The Eastern Railway authorities said on Tuesday that it extended full cooperation to the fire brigade and police in fighting a devastating blaze at its New Koilaghat Building in Kolkata where nine people died.Senior officials, including the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021