Left Menu

French COVID-19 figures going up at 'vertiginous rate' - hospital executive

Official data published on Monday showed that the tally of new COVID-19 cases in France had accelerated further despite the start of a third lockdown over the weekend, with the number of people in intensive care at a new four-month high. Valletoux said if the situation did not improve, the French hospital system could face an "unprecedented violent shock" in about three weeks time.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:16 IST
French COVID-19 figures going up at 'vertiginous rate' - hospital executive

France's COVID-19 figures are going up at a "vertiginous rate" and if the situation does not improve, further lockdown measures may be needed, Frederic Valletoux, president of the French hospital federation, said on Tuesday.

"The epidemic is gathering pace, and the figures are exploding," Valletoux, who is also mayor of Fontainebleau just south of Paris, told LCI TV. Official data published on Monday showed that the tally of new COVID-19 cases in France had accelerated further despite the start of a third lockdown over the weekend, with the number of people in intensive care at a new four-month high.

Valletoux said if the situation did not improve, the French hospital system could face an "unprecedented violent shock" in about three weeks time. France reported 15,792 new coronavirus cases on Monday, more than double the 6,471 reported last Monday and the highest number on a Monday since the peak of the second wave in early November.

France also registered 343 new deaths, pushing the official tally of COVID-19 fatalities to 92,621 - the eighth-highest COVID death toll in the world, just behind Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No compound or penal interest be charged from borrowers during loan moratorium period: SC

In a relief to borrowers, the Supreme Court Tuesday directed that no compound or penal interest be charged during the six-month loan moratorium period announced last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount already charged shall be re...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg: Granted competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 23 ANIPRNewswire Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Glenmark has received final approval by the United States Food Drug Administration U.S. FDA for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg,...

German businesses say Easter lockdown will fuel bankruptcies

Germanys decision to extend the coronavirus lockdown and close stores over Easter could drive more businesses to bankruptcy and be counterproductive by encouraging people to flock to the shops beforehand, lobby groups said on Tuesday. The H...

Indian AI Pioneer develops COVID Health Passport

New Delhi India, March 23 ANINewsVoir Rishabh Sharma, Indias AI Pioneer, Founder of Thalamus Irwine in partnership with ITI, Ministry of Telecom very successfully developed a fully integrated digital Personal Health Passport COVID Passport ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021