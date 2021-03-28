Left Menu

China reported 8 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 12 previous day

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-03-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 07:03 IST
China reported 8 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 12 previous day

China reported 8 new COVID-19 cases on March 27, compared with 12 new infections the previous day, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 19 from 27 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,167 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Struggling Waratahs need to recruit experience, says Penney

Head coach Rob Penney believes the NSW Waratahs needs to recruit some experienced players after a fifth straight defeat left his youthful team bottom of the Super Rugby AU standings. The Waratahs lost 46-14 to the Queensland Reds on Saturda...

Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup

As Myanmars military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the countrys capital, soldiers and police elsewhere killed scores of people while suppressing protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last mo...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup, UN investigator condemns "mass murder"

Across Myanmar, opponents of the ruling junta on Sunday mourned the killings of at least 114 people by security forces in the bloodiest day since the military coup on Feb. 1, but vowed to keep protesting to end army rule.Children were among...

United States condemns China's sanctions in dispute over Uighurs

The United States on Saturday condemned Chinas sanctions against two American religious-rights officials and a Canadian lawmaker in a dispute over Beijings treatment of Uighur Muslims and other minorities.Chinas moves only contribute to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021