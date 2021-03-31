Left Menu

German regional leaders demand tighter lockdown -paper

Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg are among the German states that have seen the highest number of deaths in the pandemic, with 13,239 and 8,684 respectively. The number of new coronavirus cases in Germany as a whole jumped by 17,051 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2.8 million with a death toll of 76,342.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:32 IST
German regional leaders demand tighter lockdown -paper

The premiers of two southern German states badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic urged leaders in the rest of the country to reintroduce tougher lockdown measures to try to contain a third wave of infections, a newspaper reported on Wednesday. Markus Soeder, Bavaria premier and a possible conservative candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Winfried Kretschmann, the leader of Baden-Wuerttemberg, wrote in a joint letter that the situation was "more serious than many believe".

"That is why we must live up to our responsibility now and not discuss it any longer," they wrote in a letter reported by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily. Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg are among the German states that have seen the highest number of deaths in the pandemic, with 13,239 and 8,684 respectively.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Germany as a whole jumped by 17,051 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2.8 million with a death toll of 76,342. However, the seven-day incidence rate of coronavirus infections fell for the first time in three weeks, dropping to 132.3 per 100,000 people from 135.2 on Tuesday.

Merkel pressed Germany's states on Sunday to step up efforts to curb rapidly rising coronavirus infections, and raised the possibility of introducing curfews. Merkel is unhappy that some states are not halting a gradual easing of restrictions even though the number of infections per 100,000 is well above 100 - the level which she and regional leaders agreed in early March should trigger a new lockdown.

The city state of Hamburg has decided to introduce a nighttime curfew from Friday. Merkel said that if states did not start implementing measures with appropriate seriousness in the "very foreseeable future", she would have to consider what steps could be taken on a nationwide basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy arrests navy captain for spying, expels Russian diplomats

Italy expelled two Russian diplomats on Wednesday after police said they had caught an Italian navy captain passing secret documents to a Russian military official in return for money. The Italian frigate captain and the Russian embassy sta...

BJP will come to power in Bengal by winning over 200 seats: Prahlad

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday asserted that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal by bagging over 200 assembly seats.The Union tourism minister canvassed in Mal constituency in Jalpaiguri district in support of BJP can...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in those aged 12 to 15, paving the way for them to seek approval in the United States and Europe in weeks. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS E...

Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns sour

Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30 in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the companys valuation in a blow to Britains ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021